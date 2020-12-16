The first doses of the long-awaited vaccine for COVID-19 arrived in Sitka late Tuesday night (12-15-20). The Sitka Unified Command is working out a distribution plan for the vaccine which will see frontline medical personnel, first responders, and long-term care residents vaccinated first. Vaccination of the general public will not happen until later in the spring and summer of 2021.
“Getting vaccinated is an important first step toward ending the pandemic, and you have an important role to play by rolling up your sleeve,” said Bruhl.