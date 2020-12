Pictured, from left: Duane Lindoff, Izzy Jackson, Louise Brady and Dionne Brady-Howard. The photo was captured during the filming of . It is the opening scene to the film where the four in the photo perform the “Sheet’ká Kwáan Entrance Song”



Filmmakers Louise Brady and Lee House of the Herring Protectors (Formerly Herring Rock Water Protectors) joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose to discuss the recent premiere of their film. “Yáa at Wooné (Respect for All Things)” premiered at the Anchorage International Film Festival last week. Listen to the full interview here:



If you’d like to see the film, visit the Herring Protectors Facebook page here, where you can reach out to the filmmakers for a link.