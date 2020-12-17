Fire Chief Craig Warren was the first emergency responder to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday. “I think somebody needs to set the example,” he said. (Erin McKinstry/KCAW)

Many of Sitka’s frontline health care workers and first responders joined others around the state on Wednesday (11-16-20) when they received doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Sitka early Wednesday morning.

It was four in the afternoon, and the mood at Sitka’s fire hall was jovial. Masked health care workers gathered at three different tables, preparing to vaccinate 40 to 50 first responders this evening.

SEARHC started vaccinating their frontline health care workers earlier in the day, but Sitka Fire Chief Craig Warren was the first emergency responder in line. After his paperwork was processed, he headed over to a fold out table riddled with packaged syringes and vials of fluid, and rolled up his left sleeve.

He said he didn’t feel a thing.

“I think somebody needs to set the example,” Warren said. “Somebody needs to make sure and lead the charge.”

Some side effects have been reported from the vaccine, including a rare but severe allergic reaction from a Juneau health care worker on Tuesday — the only anaphylactic reaction reported in the country so far. Another less serious reaction was reported from a second worker in Juneau on Wednesday.

Warren said he’s aware that he may experience muscle pain, chills and fatigue. But he said, it’s worth it.

“We know that COVID is a bad thing. We know that there are people dying. We know that there are people that are permanently disabled from this horrible virus,” Warren said. “In my opinion, I think a little bit of [dis]comfort is worth it not to get a virus that could cause some long-term effects.”

City administrator John Leach wrote in an email that he “expects a phased distribution plan to take place over the next few days.” SEARHC, White’s Pharmacy, the Sitka Fire Department and Public Health Service are all working through their vaccine distribution plans. The city is also working with commercial air carriers and the Coast Guard to deliver the vaccine to remote communities served by SEARHC and Public Health. Phase one includes frontline health care workers, first responders, and long-term care residents and staff, according to a press release from SEARHC.



The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use last Friday (11-12-20) after clinical trials that included more than 40,000 participants. The first shipment of around 35,000 doses arrived in Alaska on Sunday night, and vaccines began on Tuesday. A second dose of the shot is given three weeks after the first to ensure effectiveness.

Erin McKinstry is a Report for America corps member. Katherine Rose and Robert Woolsey contributed to reporting for this story.