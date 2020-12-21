No new coronavirus cases were reported over the weekend in Sitka, marking the first full weekend since the end of October with no increase to the COVID tally.



One new case was reported on Friday (12-18-20). The patient, a woman in her 50s, was not experiencing symptoms when she was tested on December 17. Her case is tied to community spread, according to city data.



All-in-all, 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week. Sitka has reported 254 cases since the start of the pandemic. As of Sunday (12-20-20) the active case count in Sitka was down to just 13, according to the city’s COVID dashboard.