Dress rehearsal for the 2020 YPT production of “Pirates of Penzance” which premiered shortly before the pandemic changed performing arts access in Sitka and around the world. (KCAW/Rose)

Young Performers Theater (YPT) is gearing up for next spring. And though the pandemic has changed the face of theater in Sitka temporarily, students can still access theater classes. Director Zeke Blackwell joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss their plans for a virtual spring semester. Listen here: