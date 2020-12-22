Although the latest round of winter storms didn’t cause landslides in Sitka’s residential areas, they did cause damage to city property to the tune of just under $1 million. When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (12-22-20) it will consider declaring a disaster emergency in the hope of securing state and federal funding to offset the costs of those repairs.



According to a memo from City Administrator John Leach, beginning on November 30, storms caused damage to public and private property, including $300,000 in damage to NSRAA’s Medvejie Hatchery. Leach estimated that $400,000 is needed for landslide stabilization at Sand Dollar Drive from a storm in November, another $100,000 for repairs to Blue Lake and Green Lake roads, and another $100,000 in other city repairs.

In other business tonight, the Sitka Assembly will consider issuing another “Request for Proposals” — or RFP — calling for another round of bids to develop a public/private marine haulout at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park. It will also consider extending its contract agreement with Eckert Fine Beverages, a California company that purchases and ships Sitka’s raw water to make Reigncane Vodka.



The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.