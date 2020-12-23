Trish White says that 85-percent of the US population lives within five miles of a pharmacy. The team at Harry Race and White’s Pharmacy has already conducted two immunization events for Sitka’s first responders, and has been authorized administer vaccine to the general population when it becomes widely available this coming spring. (KCAW photo/Greta Mart)

Sitka’s local pharmacy is playing a large role in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Trish and Dirk White of Harry Race and White’s Pharmacy, and their vaccine coordinator pharmacists Katelyn Ylitalo , discuss the exciting research behind both new vaccines, potential drug conflicts, vaccine efficacy, and when we’re likely to see widespread public vaccinations.