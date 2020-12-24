Santa Claus says Christmas will happen on schedule this year, despite reports that the elves are dissatisfied with workplace safety at the North Pole. CARES Act funding (upwards of $20 billion in gumdrops and hard cookies) may have been redirected by Jolly Old St. Nick into into a reindeer ranch in the Caribbean and designer shoes for Mrs. Claus, who — incidentally — has been tapped by the Biden administration to head the new Department of Good Cheer.
With John Straley, Finn Straley, Caitlin Woolsey, and Robert Woolsey.