Sitka health officials reported five new coronavirus cases over the weekend.



All five cases were reported on Saturday (12-26-20). Two of the patients are non-residents, and one of them is isolating outside of Sitka, according to city data. Both of the cases are related to travel, and both patients were experiencing symptoms when they received testing on December 23.

Of the three Sitka residents who tested positive, one was experiencing symptoms according to city data. The male patient in his 60s received testing on December 23– his case is linked to community spread. Information about the other two patients’ symptoms and virus transmission was not yet available. According to the city’s COVID dashboard, contact tracing for a male patient between 10 and 19 was reported as QUOTE “in progress” and contact tracing for a male in his twenties QUOTE “could not be completed.”

All-in-all, 13 coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka last week, and one more person was hospitalized, making 5 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of Sunday evening, 5 cases were considered “active” on the city COVID dashboard. Sitka has reported 269 COVID cases this year.



Case counts have slowed a bit just as vaccination access is increasing in Southeast. SEARHC began offering vaccinations to the public this week in Sitka. The vaccine is currently available locally for those aged 65 and older, medically vulnerable individuals and essential workers. A community vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday, December 29th, at Harrigan Centennial Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To register, visit covid19.searhc.org.