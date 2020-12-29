Former SEARHC physician Dr. Julien Naylor has recently returned from spending the winter serving as the lead of the medical team at McMurdo Station in Antarctica. She explains that, while most people wouldn’t choose to spend the winter at the South Pole, she found it enjoyable — and was never bored (even during six months of total darkness). Naylor says that the people who thrive in Antarctica call themselves “Poleys.”
