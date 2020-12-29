Sitka first won the Bronze-level designation from the League of American Bicyclists in 2008 — the first community in Alaska to do so. Now, Sitka has been recognized at the Silver level for the third time.

Sitka has received a Silver Level designation in the Bicycle-Friendly Community Program of the League of American Bicyclists (for the second time!). Doug Osborne is the president of the Sitka Cycling Club. Osborne thinks Sitka — which was the first community in Alaska recognized in the program — should go for gold.

Note: The original headline of this interview stated that Sitka had renewed at the Silver Level for the third time. Actually, this is the second Silver for Sitka. In 2008 and 2012, Sitka received Bronze Level designation.