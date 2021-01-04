Sitka health officials reported five new coronavirus cases last week.

The new cases were reported between Monday, December 28 and Sunday, January 3, according to city data. A woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s and two women in their 60s tested positive, along with a young man under 10.



Four of the patients were experiencing symptoms when they received testing. Most of the patients were tested last week, though one of the patients received testing on December 10, 18 days before her case was reported. Health officials were unable to complete contact tracing for the patient, according to information on the city’s COVID dashboard.



All five patients are Sitka residents — one of the cases is tied to community spread and the rest are considered ‘secondary,’ meaning they had been in close contact with a person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As of Monday, Sitka health officials had reported 273 cases since the pandemic began last year. Two of those cases were considered ‘active,’ according to city data.