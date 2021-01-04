(Photo by Emily Kwong/KCAW)

Yakutat has reported two new cases of the coronavirus.

The most recent positive case was reported on Dec. 30. The person had symptoms when they took a test on Dec. 27, according to a press release from Yakutat Public Safety. The Yakutat Community Health Center says the case is related to travel.

Another positive case was reported in Yakutat on Dec. 24. The person did not have symptoms when they took a test on December 23.

Yakutat received its first 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the end of December and began vaccinating medical workers and first responders. Next in line are the elderly, people with underlying medical conditions and higher risk individuals.