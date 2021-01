Papers and gas masks are left behind after House of Representatives members left the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The U.S. Capitol went into a lockdown Wednesday as lawmakers were conducting a formal tally of Electoral College votes and debating objections to the results. Watch NPR’s Special Coverage below as available, follow NPR’s frequently updated web coverage here, or listen live on Raven Radio beginning at 11:30 a.m.