Join KCAW for our Ask a COVID Expert virtual event series. Do you have questions about COVID you want answered? Perhaps you are wondering how to get the vaccine, or if you should get it. Can you still transmit the disease if you’ve been vaccinated? Should you be working or learning from home? When can we hang out with our friends again?

On Wednesday, January 27th, at 6:30pm Health Chat host Martha Pearson will be joined by Chief Medical Officer of SEARHC, Dr. Elliot Bruhl. Submit your questions to covidexpert@kcaw.org by Friday, January 22nd. This event is free and open to the public and will also be broadcast live on the air.

but donations are welcome!