With two live shows per week online, Shelly Watson was an early adopter of alternative performance formats. (Sitka Music Festival photo)

Shelly Watson will perform in an online live, free concert 6 p.m. Thursday, January 14, sponsored by the Sitka Music Festival. A graduate of the Julliard School, Watson is a master of an extraordinary range of vocal styles, from opera to jazz and beyond. Sitka Music Festival artistic director Zuill Bailey will introduce Watson, who will perform from her “home stage.” No ticket purchase or registration is needed. For more details about how to connect, visit the Sitka Music Festival online.

With Sitka Music Festival executive director Kayla Boettcher.