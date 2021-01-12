The U.S. House of Representatives is taking up a resolution that would call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and take over President Trump’s duties. The effort comes as the House is also pursuing a second impeachment against the president over the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Watch the House proceedings live.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for winner info.
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020