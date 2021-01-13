Artist Peter Williams’ multi-media art piece “Adjusting, Color Bars, Snow” was created in 2018 and uses seal, gorilla glue, thread, Velcro, and a gutted Toshiba TV. His solo exhibition opens at the Sheldon Jackson Museum with a virtual reception and artist talk on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jackie Hernandez-Hamberg/Sheldon Jackson Museum)

A new exhibition from local artist Peter Williams is the first in a solo exhibition series at the Sheldon Jackson Museum. Williams was chosen from a pool of over a dozen artists, and his work includes garments, two-dimensional art, objects, film and contemporary media. He describes his style as being “rooted in Yup’ik ways of knowing and being, guided by tradition and respect.” KCAW’s Brooke Schafer spoke with Williams and Curator of Collections Jackie Hernandez-Hamberg about the upcoming show.

The exhibition kicks off with a reception and artist talk on Saturday, January 16 at 3 p.m. (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87585742156). Those interested in viewing Williams’ work in person can visit the museum Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. until April. Masks and social distancing are required. Photos from the exhibition will also be available online on the Alaska State Museum website, and a video of the artist talk will be posted on the Friends of Sheldon Jackson YouTube channel.