Sealaska Heritage is providing Blatchley students with a “maker kit” in January. The kits, which are going out to over 1,300 students in six Southeast communities, emphasize traditional learning and hands-on experience in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math). The first kit will have the kids sewing face masks. There will be new kits for students for the next three months. Sitka School District cultural director Jule LeBlanc and Sitka Sound Science Center education director Janet Clarke share the details.