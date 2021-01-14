A tree fell on Jeff Davis Street, Wednesday, blocking the road and damaging power lines. (Photo provided by Lois Verbaan)

UPDATED 4:30 PM:

High winds caused at least one power outage in Sitka on Thursday (1-14-20).



Shortly after 12 p.m., a tree fell on Jeff Davis Street, blocking traffic and damaging power lines. According to a press release, the Sitka Electric Department is working to remove the damaged tree and restore power to the area.

In an email to KCAW, Utility Director Scott Elder wrote that they expect to restore power to the area this evening. He asks that the area be avoided if possible until the repairs are made.





Editor’s Note: This is a developing and will be updated. Updates will be timestamped.