Add two swans to the tally! Sitka’s annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count kicked off on January 2 (KCAW/Snider)

Jennifer Cedarleaf and Victoria Vosburg organize and run the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count in Sitka (and have done so for the last 14 years!). This year’s count was January 2. Cedarleaf and Vosburg joined KCAW’s Robert Woolsey for the Morning Interview to discuss their findings. Listen here: