Harry Race & White’s Pharmacies vaccine coordinator Katelyn Ylitalo receives a FedEx delivery of COVID-19 vaccine at the Sitka Firehall on Friday, January 15. Bad weather had delayed the arrival of the cargo flight on Thursday. Sitka residents 65 and older and all healthcare workers (aka “1b Tier 1” in the state’s nomenclature) are eligible to receive the vaccine. You have three options: Schedule an appointment with Harry Race & White’s for a vaccine clinic at the firehall, register with SEARHC online to receive a scheduling callback, or call the SEARHC Covid Hotline at 907.966.8799 and leave a message. Even if you don’t think you’re eligible right now, you can still register with SEARHC, and you’ll be notified when it’s your turn.

Learn more about vaccine eligibility in Alaska here.