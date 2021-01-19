SEARHC’s drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Sitka (Photo by Berett Wilber/KCAW).

Sitka reported 15 new coronavirus cases since last Monday (1-11-21), and most of the people who tested positive are under the age of twenty. That’s according to data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Eleven of the new cases are young people between the ages of 0 and 19, six of which are non-residents of Sitka. More than half of the cases are related to travel, and the majority of the people who tested positive had symptoms at the time of testing. Ten of the people who tested positive were men, and five were women.

The Sitka School District reported one case associated with Blatchley Middle School, and one case associated with Sitka High School. The school district, Mt. Edgecumbe High School, and the City of Sitka all remain in the high alert level.

The city has reported 305 cases since the start of the pandemic, 15 of which are considered active. Five people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.