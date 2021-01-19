Sitka black-tailed deer in DeGroff Bay. (Photo by Alaska Department of Fish & Game)

The Sitka Advisory Committee is seeking volunteers to help represent local concerns to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The trapping, resident sport fishing, processor, and alternate seats are all up for re-election at Wednesday’s (1-20-21) meeting. KCAW’s Erin Fulton spoke with committee members Heather Bauscher and Steve Ramp about the Sitka AC and how the public can get involved.

The Sitka Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. Information on how to attend the meeting is available here.