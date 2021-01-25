Sitka’s coronavirus alert level shifted to moderate on Monday (1-25-21), after a reduction in cases over the last week.



From January 17 to January 24, local health officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases.



Four of the new patients are non-residents between the ages of 10 and 19. All four were experiencing symptoms at the time of testing. Their cases are associated with travel, according to city data.



Two Sitka residents in their 30s and a resident in his 60s also tested positive. One of the patients was not experiencing symptoms when she was tested- her case is tied to community spread.



Two of the cases are currently “active” according to city data. Sitka has reported 307 cases since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, SEARHC has administered 1260 initial vaccine doses in Sitka, according to Communications Director Maegan Bosak. Of those patients, nearly half of them (620) have also received their second dose. According to Pharmacist Trish White, Harry Race Pharmacy has now distributed over 320 initial Moderna doses and over 106 complete Pfizer vaccines.



Find information on how to register for vaccines through SEARHC or White’s Pharmacy here.