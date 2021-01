(2018 Photo/KCAW Emily Kwong)

Mt. Edgecumbe High School DDF (Drama, Debate, Forensics) coach Marcia Drake is rounding up judges for this weekend’s tournament in Sitka. Drake joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio, along with students Marissa and Ethan, to discuss DDF and the opportunity to volunteer. Listen here:

Two training events are happening this week via Zoom on Wednesday and Thursday (1-27 and 1-28). Those interested can sign up here or contact Marcia at 738-0429.