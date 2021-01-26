When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (1-26-21) it will again consider approving a “request for proposals,” (RFP) seeking bids to build a marine haulout at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park.

The assembly has postponed voting on the RFP twice, and at its last meeting, approved some changes to the document. It shortened the advertising period from 90 to 60 days, and removed language requiring infrastructure like a 20-year washdown pad. Several other amendments failed, and the assembly postponed a final vote. That’s after discussing if applicants who pitch long term leases should be scored higher than applicants who are interested in an outright purchase of the city-owned property.

In other business, the assembly will consider approving a $30,000 appropriation to cover building inspections and appraisal of the former Sitka Community Hospital building. SEARCH currently leases the building to house its long term care unit, but is interested in purchasing the property. The assembly has begun the competitive sale process. Members will decide whether the potential sale of city-owned property will go to an advisory vote in the October municipal election.



The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at 6:00. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.