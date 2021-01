(Graphic by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute)

In honor of American Heart Health Month, SEARHC is hosting a 28-day “Heart of the Matter” challenge in February to help people adopt heart healthy habits in 2021. Health educators Heleena van Veen and Doug Osborne joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the morning interview to talk about how Sitkans can get involved.

To sign up for the challenge, visit searhc.org/heartofthematter.