Sitka Sound Geoscience coordinator Cora Siebert is joined by social scientists Max Izenberg and Ryan Brown to discuss the landslide resilience survey which will be available through February 14 in Sitka. The information will help researchers develop a landslide warning “dashboard” for Sitka — the first of its kind in the country. You can learn more about the survey, or spend 10-15 minutes taking it, here.