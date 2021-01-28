Sitka’s COVID alert level dropped to “low” on Thursday (1-28-21).

Only one case of the virus was reported by public health officials on Wednesday — the first in four days.

The patient is a girl under nine years of age. She was experiencing symptoms when she was tested. How she contracted the virus is unknown. Officials have categorized it as “community spread.”

Sitka has been on “high” alert since January 8, after a two-day dip down to “moderate.” Officials believe travel may have been responsible for the post-holiday surge.

There are now only two active cases in the community. Both the Sitka School District and Mt. Edgecumbe High School are operating under “low” risk protocols.

In order to remain at “low” alert, the Sitka Unified Command is urging residents to continue their mitigation efforts, including

•Wearing masks or face coverings when 6 feet of distance can’t be maintained from others.

•Limit gathering size so a minimum of 6 feet can be maintained, and

•Ordering delivery or carryout from local establishments.

Sitka’s total case count for the pandemic now stands at 310.