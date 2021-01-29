Jackie Fernandez-Hamberg, Rosemary Carlton and Hannah Wolfe-MacPike joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about their upcoming Friends of Sheldon Jackson Annual Meeting and Membership Drive.
The annual meeting will feature guest speaker June Pardue. Interview guests also discussed upcoming events and exhibits, and called for applicants to the museum’s Alaska Native Artist Residency Program. Listen here:
