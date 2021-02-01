Sitka experienced a brief reprieve when the city’s COVID risk level dipped to “low” mid-way through last week. But by the time the weekend was over, several more cases were reported and the city’s alert level had shifted back to “moderate.”



Between January 24 and January 31, six new cases were reported on the city’s COVID dashboard. All of the new patients are Sitka residents who range in age from a child under 9 to a man in his 50s. Half of them were experiencing symptoms when they received testing and half were not. Four of the new cases are tied to community spread.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Sitka has reported 314 coronavirus cases.



As of Monday afternoon (2-1-21), five cases are considered ‘active’ according to city data. Though the city COVID risk level is now “moderate,” both the Sitka School District and Mt. Edgecumbe High School are still reporting a “low risk” alert level.