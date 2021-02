Janet Clarke (Education Director) and Anna Zauner (AmeriCorps Volunteer at Sitka Tribe of Alaska) are part of the SOGY team, bringing science to students outdoors. (Photo courtesy of Kristina Tirman)

Sarah Tobey from the Sitka Sound Science Center and Kristina Tirman joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick on The Morning Interview to talk about the new mobile Science on the Go for Youth program (SOGY), bringing outdoor science education to young folks in Sitka. Listen here: