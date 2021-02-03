Chuck Fuschillo Jr., president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, invites everyone to attend its free “Educating America Tour” (a first in Alaska) 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 25. Alaska has over 12,500 residents suffering from Alzheimer’s. The AFA has online resources — and a national toll-free helpline at 866-232-8484 — for anyone needing more information about their own health, or the health of loved ones. Click here to register for the Alaska session of the virtual conference.