Chuck Fuschillo Jr., president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, invites everyone to attend its free “Educating America Tour” (a first in Alaska) 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 25. Alaska has over 12,500 residents suffering from Alzheimer’s. The AFA has online resources — and a national toll-free helpline at 866-232-8484 — for anyone needing more information about their own health, or the health of loved ones. Click here to register for the Alaska session of the virtual conference.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for winner info.
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020