Firefighters responded to a Sitka trailer park on Wednesday (2-3-21), after receiving reports of heavy smoke.

Fire Chief Craig Warren says firefighters arrived at Arrowhead Trailer Court around 1:30 in the afternoon and found a box of books smoldering on a kitchen stove.

Warren says the residents of the trailer were packing up belongings to move, and were donating the box of books to a church group. He says someone accidentally bumped the controls and turned the kitchen range onto “low.”

Nine firefighters responded to the call. Although there was no actual fire to put out, Warren says there was “a lot of smoke.”

He adds that the case has been closed, and no further investigation is warranted.