The Salty Spoke Bike Co-op’s mission is to make biking a safe, accessible, enjoyable and affordable means of transportation for Sitkans. They provide a space for bike maintenance on a sliding scale for members, and although they’ve had to adjust because of the pandemic, they‘re hosting Saturday work days and a series of workshops in the month of February. Co-op leaders Alyssa Russell, Peter Williams and Joel Hanson joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick on the Morning Interview to talk about the group and the upcoming events.

The Salty Spoke Bicycle Cooperative is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays behind the Hames Center. They’ll be hosting a series of hour-long workshops on bike maintenance on Feb. 13, 20 and 27. For more information visit saltyspoke.com.