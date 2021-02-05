Sitka’s local Fish & Game office is reviewing its security, after a resident entered the premises and assaulted an employee late last month.

According to police records, 59-year old Terry William Graves was taken into custody in the Fish & Game office on January 29 in “an altered mental state,” and transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

Area Fish & Game biologist Aaron Dupuis says it’s likely that Graves had no beef whatsoever with the department or his victim, and that the alleged assault may have been random.

He says that often people do come to the office worked up over something, but it’s never resulted in physical aggression.

“We routinely deal with passionate individuals, but most of those folks keep it cordial,” said Dupuis. “This was a first for this level of severity.”

Dupuis says that the incident has prompted office staff to review their internal security. Except for adding a rope barrier between public and office areas, residents should not notice any changes in the way the department handles business.

“I think most of it was a wake-up call for those of us in the office that this kind of thing can happen,” he said. “We just have to be prepared for it a little bit.”

A police spokesperson says assault charges against Terry William Graves have been forwarded to the assistant district attorney.