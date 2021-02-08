Four finalists have been named in the search for the next full-time superintendent of the Sitka School District, with a winner to be selected by the end of the month.

The Sitka School Board made the announcement at its most recent meeting on February 3.

The finalists are: Frank Hauser, who is currently the principal of Service High School in Anchorage; Dr. Jeffrey Ritchley, who is a school administrator and former teacher in California; Laura Rogers, the current assistant principal at Blatchley Middle School, and former principal of Sitka High; and Stephen Vigliotti, a superintendent in New York state.

The candidates will be interviewed virtually, in open session, on Friday, February 19. The board will deliberate and make its choice the following day. Sometime in the week prior, the board will allow for virtual “community engagement,” and take input from the public on the candidates.

Board president Amy Morrison said that 20 applicants had shown interest in the position. She said that the board had spent seven hours in closed session on February 2nd narrowing down the field.

Interim superintendent John Holst is contracted to serve in the district until June 30. He was hired in the spring of 2020 after former superintendent Mary Wegner asked to be released from her contract a year early.