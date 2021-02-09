When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (2-9-21) it will consider a list of ‘legislative priorities’ to submit to the Alaska legislature.



The list of priorities was prepared for assembly approval by City Administrator John Leach. Most of them relate to the city’s infrastructure and big long-term projects, like funding for the rehabilitation of Green Lake hydro plant, and improvements at the Rocky Gutierrez Airport terminal. Some are related to school funding, asking for the state to continue reimbursing a percentage of school bond debt.



View the full agenda here

On second reading, the assembly will consider $30,000 in supplemental appropriations for costs associated with the potential sale of the Sitka Community Hospital building. The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium currently leases the building from the city, but has expressed interest in purchasing it. The assembly has signaled interest in selling, and will likely put the property out to competitive bid in the coming months. The $30,000 would go toward drafting a “request for proposals” and building inspections.



The assembly will also consider funding repairs to the city’s bulk water line at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park.



The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.