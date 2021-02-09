(Photo by Fé Ngô/Unsplash)

The Early Learning Program connects parents of children under the age of 3 with resources like developmental guidance, occupational and speech therapy, and parenting support. The program is also offering infant massage classes on the first Thursday of every month. Tori Hay and Lisa Hodges joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to discuss upcoming programs and resources for Sitka parents.

The next infant massage class is on Thursday, March 4. Those interested in registering can email thay@cfc.org. More information about local parenting resources can be found at https://sitkakids.com/.