Amber Webb’s 13-foot qaspeq (kuspuk) is on exhibit in the Sitka Public Library through February 16. (Sitka Public Library image)

Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 4 president Nancy Furlow, and Sitkans Against Family Violence (SAFV) community coordinator, discuss the significance of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women exhibit on display in the Sitka Public Library through February 16. Alaskan artist Amber Webb created the piece, which is a giant qaspeq (kuspuk) carrying the faces of missing and murdered Indigenous women from around Alaska, Canada, and the United States.