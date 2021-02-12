(Photo by Emily Russell/KCAW)

State officials have issued a boil water notice for the city of Angoon.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Drinking Water Program issued the notice on Friday (2-12-21) for anyone using the Angoon public water system.

All water should be boiled for two minutes before drinking it or using it for cooking.

The city of Angoon said in a press release that the notice follows “low pressure in the distribution system associated with freeze related leaks.” It will remain in effect until water samples show no harmful bacteria.

For more information, contact Angoon mayor Joshua Bowen at 957-7569 or James Latimer with the DEC Drinking Water Program at 726-3181. Temperatures in Angoon are expected to rise into the mid-30s over the weekend.