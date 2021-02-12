Jeff Budd and Don Muller (aka “Team Zero, Inc.”) at the Sixth Annual Adult Spelling Bee in 2014. After a few years off, the contest is returning with a live Zoom audience. (Photo by Greta Mart/KCAW)

For many, spelling bees are a memory of grade school years, but the contests aren’t just for kids. Sitka’s adult spelling bee is making a comeback as a fundraiser for the Sitka Public Library. Margot O’Connell and Jeff Budd joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to talk about the upcoming event.

The Adult Spelling Bee will take place at Harrigan Centennial Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. with a Zoom audience. The entry fee is $20 per person and benefits the Friends of Sitka Public Library. To register or for more information, call or email Jeff Budd at 747-4821 or jbudd3500@gmail.com. To view the contest live, visit tinyurl.com/sitkabee2021.