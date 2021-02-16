In 1988, the Alaska Legislature declared Feb. 16 Elizabeth Peratrovich Day in honor of the Tlingit civil rights activist and former Grand President of the Alaska Native Sisterhood. Born in Petersburg, Peratrovich played a pivotal role in passing anti-discrimination legislation in Alaska. In honor of her work and the work of her husband Roy, the Alaska Native Sisterhood and the Alaska Native Brotherhood are hosting a virtual event to talk about their legacy and how the work they started continues to this day. KCAW’s Erin McKinstry spoke with current ANS Grand President Paulette Moreno on the Morning Interview about Peratrovich and the upcoming event.

The virtual celebration begins at 6 p.m. Included are messages from the ANB & ANS Grand Camp, a celebration of Elizabeth Peratrovich, guest speakers, and a recognition of Native civil rights leaders across the state. Tune in over Facebook Live on the First Alaskans Institute Facebook page or via the ANS & ANB Grand Camp website. For more information email info@firstalaskans.org.