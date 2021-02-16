Linda Behnken is the director of the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association, and Marissa Wilson is the director of the Alaska Marine Conservation Council. Both worked over the last few years to advocate for the Young Fishermen’s Development Act, which was signed into law in December. They discuss how the law was created, and how it will benefit young people hoping to enter the fisheries.
