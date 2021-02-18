Around 9 million Americans without health insurance are eligible to sign up on the federally facilitated marketplace. To address that need, particularly during the pandemic, the Biden Administration issued an executive order, opening the marketplace for a special enrollment period from Feb. 15 to May 15. SEARHC patient health benefits supervisor Susan Briles spoke with KCAW’s Meredith Redick on the Morning Interview about who’s eligible and where and how they can sign up.

Those interested in more information can call 855-966-8684 or 907-966-8662.