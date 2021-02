This Saturday, Sitkans will gather for the No More Stolen Sisters 5K Run/Walk to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women. Organizers Crystal Duncan and Franklin Eccher joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the event. Listen here:

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Crescent Harbor Shelter. There is no registration required or fee to participate. Participants are asked to wear red if possible, the official color of the MMIW campaign.



Learn more about the MMIW Movement here .