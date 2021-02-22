Earlier this month, Canada announced an extension of its cruise ship ban, a major hit to Southeast Alaska’s economy. When the Sitka Assembly meets on Tuesday (2-23-21), it will consider a resolution urging the Feds to issue a temporary waiver to the Passenger Vessel Services Act. The waiver could circumvent Canada and boost Alaska’s economy this summer.



The resolution also asks the CDC to issue guidance that would allow cruise lines to resume operations in Alaska this summer. If it passes, the resolution will be sent to Sitka’s delegation in D.C. to signal local government support for a waiver– but it won’t have any legal effect. Waiving the Passenger Vessel Services Act would allow foreign ships to bypass Canada.

In other business, the assembly will issue a proclamation to raise awareness on the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.



The assembly will also consider a 5-year extension of its lease to the Northern Southeast Regional Aquaculture Association (NSRAA), for its expansion of hatchery operations on a lot at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park. And it will consider recommended changes to the GPIP Port Tariff fee schedule.

The assembly will also consider promoting Deputy Clerk Melissa Haley to Public and Government Relations Director, a position that has been vacant for two years.



Read the full agenda here

The Sitka Assembly meets at 5 p.m. tonight for a “municipal leaders” training from Alaska Public Entity Insurance, and meets for regular session at 6 p.m. Raven Radio will broadcast the meeting live at 6, after Alaska News Nightly.