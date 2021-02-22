(KCAW file photo from 2019)

Since 1999, Sitka’s Ocean Wave Quilters’ Guild have hosted an auction to support a scholarship fund for two high school seniors and the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. This year, they’re adapting by hosting an online auction with 24 handmade quilts by their members. KCAW’s Erin Fulton spoke with Megan Pasternak on the Morning Interview about the upcoming event.

The auction will be hosted on Facebook at OWQ 2021 Scholarship Auction. The items will be posted on Feb. 28, and bids are accepted from Mar. 1-6. For more information, those interested can call Megan at 738-2290.