(KCAW file photo)

A Chevy Suburban caught fire and burned on Halibut Point Road on Friday evening (2-19-21).

The owner had just returned home after having the Suburban’s alternator replaced and saw smoke coming from under the hood, according to Fire Chief Craig Warren. The man turned off the engine and went inside to grab tools. When he returned, the car was on fire, and he dialed 911.

Warren said when the three emergency response vehicles and 13 responders arrived on scene, the Suburban was “engulfed in flames from one end to the other.” They extinguished the fire, but the damage was too extensive to determine its cause.

No other property was damaged, and no one was injured.